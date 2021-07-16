The total value of transactions using China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan, reached 34.5 billion yuan ($5 billion) by the end of the June, the People’s Bank of China said on Friday.
-
The PBOC also said for the first time that the CBDC will be compatible with smart contracts.
-
The total number of transactions was 70.75 million, spread among almost 21 million personal wallets and 3.5 million enterprise wallets, the central bank said in a white paper.
-
The central bank also offered details on the trials planned for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
-
Unmanned vans, self-service vending machines, unmanned supermarkets, payment gloves, payment badges, Winter Olympics payment clothing, and other wearable devices will be deployed at the global sports event, it said.
-
The paper assessed that the basic design of the digital yuan is in place. Authorities will continue existing trials across the country, and launch new ones.
-
Trials for the digital yuan started over a year ago and were initially restricted to four cities – Chengdu, Shenzhen, Suzhou and Xiong'an – and were accessible only to whitelisted individuals.
-
They later opened to the public through lotteries in the four cities, and expanded to more cities, including Shanghai and Beijing.
-
There is no timetable for the launch of the central bank digital currency.
