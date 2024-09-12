DIA launched Lumina, a new architecture that maximizes decentralization and trustless execution.

DIA’s version 2 architecture is designed to provide maximum flexibility, autonomy, and security for the latest Web3 builders.

DIA announces strategic partnership with Stacks ecosystem to bolster DeFi applications on Bitcoin’s Layer-2.

Decentralized Information Asset (DIA), a trustless Oracle network, unveiled its new Oracle architecture, “Lumina,” on Thursday. This version 2 DIA is designed to serve the latest Web3 builders with maximum flexibility, autonomy, and security. In addition, it struck a strategic agreement with the Stacks ecosystem to support Decentralized Finance (DeFi) apps on Bitcoin’s Layer 2.

DIA launches its latest version ‘Lumina’

DIA introduced Lumina, its latest architecture, on Thursday. This architecture aims to maximize decentralization and trustless execution while enhancing the utility of the native DIA token.

DIA Lumina uses Lasernet, an Ethereum layer-2 rollup, to settle critical data operations such as storage, computation, and verification. Lumina also employs staking incentives to drive decentralized data sourcing, utilize zero-knowledge for off-chain data verification, and cross-chain messaging to deliver Oracle data to any ecosystem. This innovation eliminates the need for third-party services, ensuring data quality and reliability, which is critical for decentralized applications.

First-of-its-kind Oracle Technology

Decentralized Node Network

DIA announces strategic partnership with Stacks

On Thursday, DIA announced a strategic alliance with the Stacks ecosystem. DIA will be a strategic oracle provider for the major Bitcoin Layer-2, providing pricing oracles that allow developers to create strong, oracle-dependent DeFi applications for free.

“The integration of DIA’s oracles into the Stacks blockchain marks a key development for the Stacks ecosystem. With DIA oracles live, Stacks developers will have access to reliable, real-time price feeds for a wide range of Stack-native assets. These price oracles enable DeFi protocols, such as lending platforms, and stablecoins to integrate these assets into their applications and offer further utility and use cases.”, said DIA in its blog post.

The combination of technology improvements, strategic collaborations, and a focus on improving data integrity positions DIA as a potential project in the crypto and DeFi space.