- DIA launched Lumina, a new architecture that maximizes decentralization and trustless execution.
- DIA’s version 2 architecture is designed to provide maximum flexibility, autonomy, and security for the latest Web3 builders.
- DIA announces strategic partnership with Stacks ecosystem to bolster DeFi applications on Bitcoin’s Layer-2.
Decentralized Information Asset (DIA), a trustless Oracle network, unveiled its new Oracle architecture, “Lumina,” on Thursday. This version 2 DIA is designed to serve the latest Web3 builders with maximum flexibility, autonomy, and security. In addition, it struck a strategic agreement with the Stacks ecosystem to support Decentralized Finance (DeFi) apps on Bitcoin’s Layer 2.
DIA launches its latest version ‘Lumina’
DIA introduced Lumina, its latest architecture, on Thursday. This architecture aims to maximize decentralization and trustless execution while enhancing the utility of the native DIA token.
DIA Lumina uses Lasernet, an Ethereum layer-2 rollup, to settle critical data operations such as storage, computation, and verification. Lumina also employs staking incentives to drive decentralized data sourcing, utilize zero-knowledge for off-chain data verification, and cross-chain messaging to deliver Oracle data to any ecosystem. This innovation eliminates the need for third-party services, ensuring data quality and reliability, which is critical for decentralized applications.
The one that was promised is finally here!— DIA Community Hub (@DIACommunityHub) September 11, 2024
First-of-its-kind Oracle Technology
Decentralized Node Network
New $DIA Token Utility
The first rollup-enabled oracle is live.
All hail DIA Lumina! ♀️ https://t.co/OwGmrA89N1
DIA announces strategic partnership with Stacks
On Thursday, DIA announced a strategic alliance with the Stacks ecosystem. DIA will be a strategic oracle provider for the major Bitcoin Layer-2, providing pricing oracles that allow developers to create strong, oracle-dependent DeFi applications for free.
“The integration of DIA’s oracles into the Stacks blockchain marks a key development for the Stacks ecosystem. With DIA oracles live, Stacks developers will have access to reliable, real-time price feeds for a wide range of Stack-native assets. These price oracles enable DeFi protocols, such as lending platforms, and stablecoins to integrate these assets into their applications and offer further utility and use cases.”, said DIA in its blog post.
The combination of technology improvements, strategic collaborations, and a focus on improving data integrity positions DIA as a potential project in the crypto and DeFi space.
Just in: Trustless oracle network DIA @DIAdata_org has committed to integrating its powerful oracle suite with the Stacks ecosystem— stacks.btc (@Stacks) September 11, 2024
DIA specializes in sourcing & providing custom market data feeds for any asset.
A new data feed service for STX and SIP10 tokens. More. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NbwefLev8a
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum sees high selling pressure following potential SEC admission on ETH's security status
Ethereum (ETH) is up 0.5% on Thursday following speculation that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that the top altcoin is not a security. Meanwhile, ETH is experiencing high exchange inflows, indicating rising selling pressure among investors.
Ripple gains 4% as Grayscale announces XRP trust to bring in institutional capital
Ripple (XRP) rallied as much as 10% on Thursday following the announcement of a new vehicle for institutional investment. The altcoin corrected and has sustained 4% gains for now. Asset management giant Grayscale announced the creation of a single-asset investment fund for XRP.
Coinbase launches cbBTC on Base and Ethereum
In an X post on Thursday, Coinbase announced the launch of its wrapped Bitcoin token, cbBTC, on its Layer-2 network Base and the Ethereum Mainnet.
Bitcoin eyes $60,000 as technical indicators point to rally ahead
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades slightly higher around $58,000 on Thursday after finding support around the $56,000 level on Wednesday, supported by an improved market mood for risk assets.
Bitcoin: $50,000 on the horizon if it breaks below key support level
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the key support level at $56,000 on Friday, consolidating over a 1% decline this week. If it drops below this support, a continued downtrend is likely for BTC, as suggested by substantial outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, rising institutional selling, and bearish on-chain indicators.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.