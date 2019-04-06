Delphi Digital: Bitcoin is the "King of the Assets Class Hill"
- Bitcoin has had four straight bullish months from February-to-May.
- Michael Novogratz expects Bitcoin to consolidate beteem $7,000 to $10,000.
According to a Next Web report, analytical firm Delphi Digital has called Bitcoin (BTC) the "King of the Assets Class Hill" due to its outstanding performance in recent months. Bitcoin has had four straight bullish months and its performance in May was so impressive that the firm said:
"XMay's outperformance has been especially important given the broader weakness across many other asset classes."
As reported by Delphi Digital, the investors have turned to bitcoin instead of traditional assets To avoid significant volatility risks as a result of the US-China trade war.
"Contrary to its recent history, bitcoin has remained largely unaffected by the sell-off in risk assets, though expectations for market volatility are trending higher. It is still too early to claim victory yet, but BTC's uncorrelated nature has so far proved true," an analyst at Delphi Digital said.
Recently, a wealthy client reportedly approached Dadiani Syndicate, a digital currency investment firm, to buy as close to 25% of the bitcoin supply as possible. eToro analyst Mati Greenspan commented on the news saying, "A buyer of this size is going to push the price up to make this kind of accumulation even more expensive."
Founder and CEO of Digital Michael Novogratz said that he expects bitcoin to consolidate in the $7,000–$10,000 range. He stated:
"If I'm wrong on that, I think I'm wrong to the upside, that there's enough excitement and momentum that it could carry through."
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.