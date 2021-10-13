Days of extreme price volatility during market downturns may be behind us as traders are increasingly using stablecoins or fiat currencies as collateral to trade futures contracts – an obligation to buy or sell the underlying at a later date at an agreed-upon price.
Since May, the percentage of futures contracts open interest margined in the native coin has been on decline and recently fell below 50%, according to Glassnode data quoted by Delphi Digital in its daily analysis on Monday. Meanwhile, the percentage of the dollar or stablecoin-margined open interest is ticking higher. Open interest refers to number of futures contracts traded but not squared off with an offsetting position.
“The largest implication of that is likely to be less volatility around selloffs,” Web Begole, Chief Technology Officer at Exante Data, told CoinDesk in an email. “That’s because, in coin-margined futures, losses are compounded during market downturns, which leads to exaggerated price declines.
Frenetic pace of crypto market downturns often draw ire of skeptics and perhaps keep risk averse traditional market investors from venturing into the digital assets market. However, with volatility likely to subside, more mainstream money may flow into the market.
Suppose a trader uses bitcoin or ether to collateralise long futures position and the market drops. In that case, the collateral’s value declines along with the price of the futures contract.
A trader essentially takes a loss on both the collateral and the futures contract. Thus, margin requirements increase at a faster rate with price declines, and longs get liquidated relatively quickly. That, in turn, puts further downward pressure on the market, leading to a deeper slide, also known as leverage washouts, like the one seen in May. Long liquidation refers to forced closure (forced selling) of bullish positions due to margin shortage.
“The “crypto coin margined futures” tend to be automated in their liquidation procedures -- if the price drops below your level for margin, your position is immediately liquidated,” Begole said. “This is one factor in the large selloffs crypto is known for as many over-leveraged long positions are forced to sell immediately as price declines, increasing the decline.”
Stack Funds’ COO and co-founder Matthew Dibb said the declining trend in the percentage of futures contracts open interest margined in cryptocurrencies signifies the market is far from being overheated.
“Coin margined futures which carry an excessive degree of compounded leverage are usually in high demand during extreme runs and an overheating of the trend,” Dibb said. “Right now, USD-margined futures are also gaining a significant share, sparked by a rise in market share from exchanges such as FTX that allow advanced cross-collateralization.
Stablecoin or fiat-margined futures offer linear payoff as the value of the collateral remains steady irrespective of the market gyrations and frees traders from having to worry about hedging their bitcoin collateral constantly.
“More traditional CME-type futures contracts (as opposed to CFDs and even leveraged forex) tend to have a “margin call” mechanism allowing the holder to add funds or close their position within a given time frame -- or *then* the position is liquidated,” Exante’s Begole said. “This buffer allows for a bit more order to selloffs and allows time for position holders to either weather a flash-crash or at least step back and think for a moment.”
Bitcoin’s recent move higher is accompanied by a sharp rise in open interest in Chicago-Mercantile Exchange (CME)-based futures.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies with a value pegged to an outside reference like the U.S. dollar. Tether Ltd. issues its stablecoin tether or USDT for $1 and promises to redeem them for $1 whenever tether holders want their money back. The market capitalization of all stablecoins has increased ten-fold to nearly $130 billion this year, according to data provided by Messari.
Bitcoin was trading near $54,600 at press time, representing a 2.4% drop on the day.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
