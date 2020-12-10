DBS Bank to launch cryptocurrency exchange after condemning Bitcoin a Ponzi scheme in 2017

- DBS Bank, one of Asia’s largest banks stated that Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme three years ago.
- This stance has significantly changed in the past few years as the bank prepares to launch its own exchange.
DBS Bank of Singapore has just announced the launch of a digital asset exchange featuring Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and XRP and several fiat currencies including SGD, USD, HKD, and JPY.
Yes, I know it's the same DBS bank, one of the largest banks in Asia, and yes, it has been 3 years. But still... what a turn of events! pic.twitter.com/PwrktNQuHn— cnLedger (@cnLedger) December 10, 2020
The bank’s stance on Bitcoin has changed radically since its first mention back in December 2017. Initially, DBS Bank said Bitcoin is some sort of Ponzi scheme and basically a financial scam.
We see bitcoin as a bit of a Ponzi scheme. Bitcoin transactions are incredibly expensive and all the fees are hidden through the crypto-mechanisms.
However, clearly, they don’t believe that anymore and are planning to launch crypto trading as early as next week. Additionally, the bank also stated that Security Token Offerings could also happen soon in about a month or two. Piyush Gupta, DBS Group CEO said
You can tokenize anything, you can tokenize a painting. But for now, we will be concentrating on financial assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin selling intensifies, crypto bull run on hold
Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing wounds led by the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin. Recovery from the mid-week declines is an uphill battle for the bulls. Investors are jittery and wondering if this could be the end of the bull run.
XRP holders can follow these easy steps to claim their Spark tokens
Ripple holders are filled with excitement as the biggest airdrop knocks at their doors. The Flare Network will bring forth the new Spark tokens to the XRP ecosystem.
LLTC poised to flip bullish if support at $70 holds
Litecoin seems to be hunting for support above $70, following another rejection at $75. This expected support's role is to shift the bulls' focus to higher price levels, preferably above $80.
WAVES sell-off gains traction, bears target at $5
Waves has been one of the best-performing altcoins recently. The coin bottomed at $2 in early October and hit the highest level of 2020 at $9.37. However, the token has run out of luck.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.