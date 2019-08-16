The Dash development team released a new upgrade to its mainnet following concerns around security.

Announcing Dash Core v0.14.0.3, it is going to enhance the security of the wallet and P2P client for the cryptocurrency.

The development team behind the cryptocurrency, Dash, has released an upgrade to their network following security concerns over spikes in transactions on its mainnet.

They have announced Dash Core v0.14.0.3, which will see an upgrade the security of the wallet and P2P client for the cryptocurrency.

As per their blog post, they noted: