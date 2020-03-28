  • DASH/USD bears dropped the price from $68.70 to $67.80 this Friday.
  • The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum.

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD fell by >4.50% in the early hours of Saturday as the price dropped from $67.80 to $64.60. The price is currently consolidating in a triangle formation. The upward trending line and SMA 20 both need to hold firm to curb further downward movement. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the RSI indicator has dropped from 47.685 to 44.44.

Key Levels

DASH/USD

Overview
Today last price 64.5731
Today Daily Change -3.0787
Today Daily Change % -4.55
Today daily open 67.6518
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.5671
Daily SMA50 88.8699
Daily SMA100 83.8237
Daily SMA200 75.9939
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.1941
Previous Daily Low 66.8327
Previous Weekly High 73.3272
Previous Weekly Low 61.1949
Previous Monthly High 137.7465
Previous Monthly Low 80.2042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.2627
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.764
Daily Pivot Point S1 65.2583
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.8648
Daily Pivot Point S3 58.8968
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.6197
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.5876
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.9811

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

