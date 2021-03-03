Dan Larimer introduces new cryptocurrency project after leaving EOS

- Daniel Larimer has created a new cryptocurrency called Clarion.
- Larimer was the CTO of Block.one, the technology behind the EOS project.
- Clarion aims to create an improved serialization library that could help improve the performance of EOSIO smart contracts.
According to an official announcement by Daniel Larimer himself, developers can join the CTO to discuss its new project called Clarion, a decentralized communication platform to replace platforms like Twitter or Facebook.
Clarion aims to give everyone in the world the tools to broadcast their message to everyone who wants to hear their message without creating dependencies on centralized infrastructure. It will achieve this with a censorship resistant "friend to friend" network which will leverage the unused resources of your friends and family to distribute your content.
What is Clarion, and when will it start operating?
Clarion OS is still in its early design stage, and Daniel Larimer aims to assemble a team of developers to build the first prototype. The project's main goal is to provide a decentralized network that can replicate Twitter, Facebook, and others, but without censorship.
If you are interested in my next project, #clarionos, a logically decentralized communication platform to replace centralized services (email, twitter, Facebook, YouTube, medium) then join the discussion on GitHub. https://t.co/W6rtKSLkQO— Daniel Larimer (@bytemaster7) March 3, 2021
One of the architectural design decisions that sets Clarion apart from most other peer to peer applications is the choice to utilize a progressive web application powered by Web Assembly. Recent actions by Google, Amazon, and Apple have demonstrated that we cannot rely on app stores and hosting providers to distribute our applications and content. This means the only viable way to get a censorship resistant application onto a cell phone is via Progressive Web Applications.
The project received significant interest on Twitter and Github as the project will be open source. Several developers have already applied to help Larimer,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE stalls ahead of 38% technical breakout
Dogecoin bulls have been keen on recovery since the price drop at the beginning of March. However, the momentum continues to lose steam, leading to lethargic price action.
VET hints at a 75% bull rally
VeChain price has been consolidating in an ascending parallel channel for over the past two months. The pattern’s lower trendline cushioned the recent 42% crash. Bouncing off this support level now suggests the possibility of a 75% upswing towards the channel’s upper trendline at $0.084.
Stellar could sprint to $0.65 if crucial technical pattern confirms
Stellar stalled at $0.48 following the dip to $0.3. Sideways price action seems to have taken precedence, but XLM appears to be leaning to the bullish side.
ADA screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.