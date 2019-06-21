Bitcoin stays above the barrier of $10,000 despite the retreat

NEO the worst-performing altcoin with over 8% of losses since the beginning of Monday.

The cryptocurrency market has entered a correction phase after a sharp growth during the weekend. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are in a red zone, moving away from the recent highs.

The total market capitalization retreated to $321 billion from $327 billion on Sunday; an average daily trading volume reduced to $69 billion. Notably, Bitcoin dominance climbed back to 59%.

Top-3 coins price overview

BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,600, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours and down 2% since the beginning of Monday. The first digital coin touched $10,850 during early Asian hours but failed to hold the ground.

Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $32.3 billion, retreated from the recent high of $317, though it still stays above $300. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering at $302, down 3% in recent 24 hours and over 1% since the beginning of Saturday.

Ripple's XRP is under significant selling pressure. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $19.4, has lost nearly 5% from this time on Sunday and over 2% since the beginning of Monday trading. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.4567.

The biggest altcoin market-movers