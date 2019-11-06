Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin makes another assault at $8,000, third time lucky?
- Bitcoin bulls are trying to make their way above critical $8,000.
- Litecoin is the best performing cryptocurrency of the day, up over 7%.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture in Asia today, though bearish sentiments seem to remain dominant as Bitcoin and a good deal of major altcoins are in the red zone. The cryptocurrency market capitalization stayed at $253 billion, mostly unchanged from $254 billion on Tuesday; an average daily trading volume slipped to $58 billion amid growing volatility on the market.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD attempts to recover above $8,000 handle, though the breakthrough needs to be confirmed before we can claim that the first digital asset is out of the woods. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,015 amid growing volatility. The price has hardly changed from this time on Tuesday.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $26.1 billion, recovered to $248 handle after a drop below $230 on Monday. The coin has stayed unchanged on a day-on-day basis and gained nearly 2% in recent since the beginning of Wednesday.
- Ripple's XRP is hovering below $0.40, as the bullish momentum cannot gain traction. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.5 has hardly changed from this time on Monday to trade at $0.3953 by press time.
-
The biggest market-movers
- Litecoin (LTC) is still the biggest winner of the day. The 12th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $8.5 billion has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $137.60 by press time.
- Binance Coin (BNB) is also a strong performer today. The coin is changing hands at $33.34, with nearly 5% of gains.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.