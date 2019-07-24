Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) sliding down, altcoins follow the lead

Bitcoin and major altcoins have resumed the decline.

Critical support levels remain unbroken so far.

The cryptocurrency market continues its rueful trip to the South. Bitcoin (BTC) and all significant altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 8% with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK). UNUS SED LEO (LEO) and EOS. These three coins managed to stay in a green zone so far.

The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $266 billion from $275 billion this time on Tuesday. The total trading volume is registered at $59 billion, while Bitcoin's market share has settled at 65.0%.

Top-4 coins price overview

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) touched the intraday low at $9,573 and recovered to $9,700 by the time of writing. The market is still dominated by bearish sentiments, while BTC/USD is vulnerable to further losses with the next focus on $9,300. BTC/USD is down 4% on a day-on-day basis.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22.0 billion, is down 4% on a day-on-day basis and down 3% since the start of the Asian session on Monday. ETH/USD tested $200.00 support during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, it is changing hands at $206.00.

Ripple's XRP stays above critical $0.3000, though it is down both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $13.1 billion, while an average daily trading volume comes at $1 billion.

Litecoin (LTC/USD) dropped below critical $90.00 amid intense bearish pressure. The fourth-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $5.6 billion has lost 3.5% of its value to trade at $89.50 by the time of writing.