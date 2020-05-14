- Bitcoin stopped just shy of the 10K mark.
- Users are holding $220 million more Bitcoin since the halving.
- BitGo are to provide custody services to Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX.
Bitcoin stopped just shy of the 10K mark.
Bitcoin has been trading higher as the sentiment continues to be strong following the recent halving event. The price hit a high of 9943.93 and currently trades 2.31% lower at 9713.04. There is lots of technical resistance at the 10K level and this includes the 50% Fibonacci resistance zone.
Above the current price level if the 10K resistance breaks there is another resistance zone to keep an eye on at 10522.51. This level has been used more than 3 times and is the mean value area of the previous consolidation between 9K and 13868.44.
Users are holding $220 million more Bitcoin since the halving
In an article written by the Cointelegraph team, it was highlighted that there are a large amount of traders/investors holding Bitcoin. In the article it was pointed out:
Almost 24,000 Bitcoin (BTC) have been withdrawn from exchanges since Bitcoin’s halving on May 11, according to Bitcoin Exchange Net-Flow data from on-chain market analysis platform The trend of Bitcoin flowing out of exchanges started in mid-April and has continued with only a short reprieve in the hours before and after the halving.
This trend could signify two new developments — that current users are taking more responsibility for their own funds rather than trusting exchanges, or that a large portion of new users are looking at Bitcoin as a store of value rather than as a trading asset.
BitGo are to provide custody services to Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX.
Cryptocurrency custodian BitGo have announced they will provide their services to Indian exchange CoinDCX. They will be offering secure storage and partial insurance for assets traded on the platform. BitGo. The company are a United States-based firm that claims to process over 20% of all Bitcoin (BTC) transaction. The company also provides an insurance policy covering up to USD 100 million in value through a syndicate of Insurers in the Lloyd’s of London and European Marketplace.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
Yesterday, the Bitcoin attempted again to overcome the resistance in its market dominance chart and fails. Yesterday's technical indicators point out that the bullish move has run out of steam.
XRP/USD Braces For Consolidation at $0.20 as XRP adoption escalates
Cryptocurrencies across the board are dealing with increased selling activities. May was one of the most anticipated months of 2020 due to Bitcoin halving.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD flat out at $200 after rejection from 100 SMA
Ethereum price is pivotal $200 level after soaring to highs above $205. The bullish momentum which was triggered by Bitcoin’s surge towards $10,000 hit a wall at the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range.
LTC/USD attempts to escape bearish pennant pattern squashed once again
Litecoin like many other cryptocurrencies is dealing with an increase in selling activity on Friday. The Asian session has been characterized by retreats from the intraday high. For instance, Litecoin is trading at ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.