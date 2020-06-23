Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin eying up $20,000 again with the help of PayPal rumors

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 23, 2020
BTC/USD is trading at $9,650 after a 4% price surge yesterday. The daily chart is painting a bull flag that could see continuation within the next few days.
ETH/USD is a bit stronger than Bitcoin at $244 and also a daily bull flag. The resistance level at $250 remains as the crucial point to crack.
XRP/USD can’t seem to climb above $0.19 just yet and will face the daily 12-EMA at $0.191 as well.
Bancor is the biggest winner today with a 23% price increase followed by Zcash which touched $60. The next in line is Chainlink with a 10% bull move and $500 million in trading volume.
Chart of the day: BNT/USD
Market
Rumors about PayPal and Venmo integrating crypto payments continue but neither side has made any official comments just yet. It is clear that the recent bullish action in the market was fueled by the rumors. It has been confirmed that PayPal is hiring crypto engineers but the reason behind it, it’s unknown.
China continues with its plans to roll out of the digital yuan and seems to have completed a backend infrastructure for it. The CBDC (China’s Central Bank Digital Currency) is still in the ‘beta’ or testing phase but it’s moving forward fast. At the same time, China’s blockchain service announced the integration of ChainLink oracles into its system.
We looked at the top four, on the list, Chainlink was not number one. They were the second one. But we saw that Chainlink has the best community, best support. [...] Also, we really liked the team.
Industry
ING Bank has announced that it’s developing a protocol for tracking cryptocurrency transactions. The idea behind the protocol is to assist with the Financial Action Task Forces Travel Rule requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges.
With a regulatory first approach, we are actively involved in different working groups to support standardization of this emerging ecosystem and ultimately pioneer mass adoption
Quote of the day
Whenever the price of cryptocurrency is rallying, people start spending a lot more
Erik Voorhees
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's bullish trend picks up steam
The global stock markets have been recovering in Asian as the U.S. President Donald Trump soothed the nerves of the market by saying that U.S.-China trade pact was “fully intact”.
XRP/USD motionless under $0.19 as consolidation takes point
Ripple briefly stepped above $0.19 in widespread cryptocurrency gains during the American session on Monday. The recovery occurred following a week of consolidation above the short term support at $0.1860.
LTC/USD take a break before another move towards $45.00
Litecoin (LTC) is moving within a short-term downside bias after a failed attempt to settle above $44.00. The coin is trading at $43.95, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, off the recent high reached at $44.65.
ETH/USD is set for a strong rally once $254.00 is cleared
ETH/USD settled above $243.00 after a short-lived jump above $244.67 on Monday. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.