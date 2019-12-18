Cryptocurrency market calms down; volatility may not be over yet, Weiss Crypto Ratings warns

- The cryptocurrency market settled down after the rough start of the week.
- Weiss Crypto Ratings says the market may stay volatile.
The cryptocurrency market has been a wild place recently. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation plummeted to $176 billion, while daily trading volumes jumped to $86 billion from $60 on average recently.
While Bitcoin and all major altcoins calmed down on Wednesday, the situation is still nervous and fragile as the sell-off may resume at any time. BTC/USD tested area below $6,600 during early Asian hours before recovering to $6,630 by press time. ETH/USD and XRP/USD are down nearly 7% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $122.30 and $0.1830, respectively. Despite the overall downside trend, some significant altcoins from top-20, like Litecoin, NEO, Monero, attempts to recover from the recent lows. The above-said coins gain about 1.5% since the beginning of the day. Though, the upside momentum is still limited until Bitcoin's recovery gains traction,
Weiss Crypto Ratings sees the light at the end of the tunnel
Meanwhile, the experts from Weiss Crypto Ratings warns that the market remains volatile and may change the direction at any time, though a large-scale sell-off seems unlikely hat this stage:
Despite recent ups and downs, most #crypto assets are still holding above key support levels. Whether they can continue to hold remains to be seen. But for now, the most reasonable expectation is more sideways action.
The experts note that major assets are still above long-term pivotal levels, which means there is room for further decline, which will be followed by a period of consolidation. All-in-all, the agency retains an optimistic stance about the industry though they note that the recovery may not be as dramatic as on previous occasions.
The direction of crypto markets can flip flop frequently — from bullish to neutral, neutral to bearish and then back to bullish again. Sometimes the change is blatantly obvious, as in December 2017 when Bitcoin crashed … and again in December 2018, when it hit rock bottom. But on other occasions, the shift is more gradual and subtle, as it has been recently.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD downtrend unstoppable towards $5,500-top Analyst predicts
The market is recovering slightly following a bloody couple of days. The consolidation over the last weekend culminated in losses on Monday which extended to Tuesday. Bitcoin hit new December lows close to $6,500 while the other top three cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Ripple ...
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD has a chance to recover towards $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.3 billion, has been losing ground rapidly. LTC/USD has lost about 6.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $37.11 at the time of writing.
ETH/USD stares in the abyss with the bottom at $80.00
ETH/USD lost nearly 15% of its value in just two days. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $121.50. During early Asian hours, ETH/USD tested $120.80, which is the lowest level since December 2018.
XMR/USD dives to $44 as lead developer Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni steps down
The lead developer of the privacy-oriented Monero (XMR), Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni steps down after five years. The announcement made this Monday said the Spagni will take up the role of a backup maintainer.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.