- Yearn.Finance’s native token YFI recently reached an all-time high of $38,869.
- Analyst Michaël van de Poppe expects YFI to be worth four times the value of Bitcoin soon.
Michaël van de Poppe, a digital asset strategist and trader, believes that the YFI token will soon be worth four times Bitcoin's value. YFI is the governance token of Yearn.Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. YFI recently surged to an all-time high of $38,869, a 122,709% increase from its early days in mid-July, according to CoinGecko.
Van de Poppe, aka Crypto Michaël, expects the token to continue surging.
$YFI— Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) August 31, 2020
That's why you wait on clear levels.
Nice 35% bounce here and looking ready to continue.
If construction holds and it breaks the new high, we might be running towards 4 BTC a piece. pic.twitter.com/DPhGQVPPcR
If YFI follows Van de Poppe’s calculations, it will be worth $46,468 soon. In a recent YouTube video, the analyst noted that he’s not sure about BTC’s near-term prospects. If the flagship coin breaks down towards $11,200, Van de Poppe thinks it could subsequently plummet into the high $9,000. On the other hand, if BTC’s price increases towards $11,800 to $12,000, it may rally to a high $13,000 or low $14,000.
Van de Poppe is more bullish on Ethereum and he thinks ETH and other altcoins are set up to do well in the short term as long as Bitcoin doesn’t break out.
Yes, $ETH is going to $500.— Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) August 31, 2020
The analyst said that traders should reduce their altcoin holdings if BTC breaks through $12,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD tries to make most of miserable day by staying above $11,400
BTC/USD had a devastatingly bearish Wednesday wherein it fell from $11,923.78 to $11,415. As of now, the bulls will simply look to above the $11,400 range. On the downside, they have heathy support at $11,300.
XRP/USD suffers a devastating blow as 88 million tokens remain stolen
The weakness of XRP is quite apparent as the digital asset gets closer to a crucial support level at $0.255. This low formed on August 27 is really the only support level on the way down beside ...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD could suffer a devastating blow
For the most part, Monero has been following the steps of Bitcoin and others trading in a daily uptrend and consolidating for the past two weeks. The digital asset has already set a new 2020-high on August ...
XLM/USD at risk of dropping facing strong resistance ahead
Stellar is currently trading at $0.091 after losing the daily uptrend. There has been a clear shift in momentum for the bears which are now in control and facing almost no support levels on the way down.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.