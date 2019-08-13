Cryptocurrencies fall as USD strength kicks in

Indicators turn bearish on the 4-hour chart

ETH/USD looks to be heading back to the 200.00 psychological support

The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced.

The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced. Cryptocurrencies have been threatening a move lower all day after Bitcoin flirted with the 11,120.00 area all morning. Maybe now traders have the catalyst for a break to lower support zones.

Looking at the chart now, you can see that the RSI indicator broke the 50 mid-line and hangs around the 35 point, while, still sloping in a downward fashion. The MACD is also setting up for a bearish crossover with the histogram hugging the mid-line and the moving averages converging to cross over. From a candlestick perspective, purists will be upset that the hammer rejection candle before this one was not successful but that is the nature of trading, one must look for a confluence of signals for confirmation.