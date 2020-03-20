The crypto sector soared yesterday with strength after breaking their resistance levels. Bitcoin(+15%), Etherem(+17%), and, particularly, Bitcoin SV(+34%) moved extremely bullish, but most of the sector shrug off the past losses and finally buyers came in to push them up in a wave of optimism. Also, Ethereum-based tokens behaved as the rest of the crypto market, with LINK(+15.94%), MKR(+24.69%), and HEDG(+36.47%) leading the sector.
This move is reflected in the sector's market cap, with an increment in the capitalization of 15.93 percent that puts it at $175.614 billion. That was achieved with a 50.5 percent volume increment, as 59.756 billion was traded in the last 24 hours. The dominance of Bitcoin is virtually unchanged at 64.89 percent.
Hot News
Kozo Yamamoto, Member of the House of Representatives and former official at the Japanese Ministry of Finance, is strongly arguing in favor of a Digital Yen. He contends that a future without a digital yen could mean people would use other digital currencies and forget the yen; thus, Japan would lose its monetary sovereignty.
In an official statement, the European Central bank announced its $750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). It is aimed at the public and private sector to counter the economic effects of the pandemic. The purchases will take place until the end of 2020.
Institutional traders created Bitcoin's price drop. That is the conclusion of a chainlink analysis that stated that about seventy percent of the traded volume on exchanges during the dip due to institutional traders.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin
Bitcoin moved decisively up after breaking the $5,500 resistance level. Bitcoin's price moved with increasing volume past its +1SD Bollinger line and continue ascending to finally touch its +2SD line. That shows the strength of the bullish move. Currently is moving near our yesterday's target of $6,300 and is making a consolidation figure, its price stepping out of oversold levels. The current bias is bullish, and a continuation to $6,650 is likely.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
5,500
|
5,860
|
6,300
|
5,000
|
6,650
|
4,500
|
7,000
Ethereum
Ethereum reached our target of $136 and is still moving actively. The price is above its +1SD Bollinger line as the MACD continues showing upward bias. The price has just broken the $136 level and seems headed towards $150.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
123
|
136
|
149
|
110
|
158
|
100
|
169
Ripple
Ripple is following the crypto market flow, although with less volume and strength. XRP's price has broken de descending trendline and the $0.15 resistance level to move up to the 0.17 level, the suggested target in our yesterday's market brief. The price has been rejected there and is not in its second attempt to break it. The price moves above its +1SD line, and the MACD is also moving bullishly. Therefore, as the overall market is filled with optimism, it is likely this asset continues ascending to its next target of 0.186.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
0.1500
|
0.1600
|
0.1700
|
0.0140
|
0.1860
|
0.1300
|
0.3000
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin eyes $7,000 ignoring the Coronavirus menace
The Coronavirus breakout continues to wreak havoc across the globe leaving some countries such as Italy at a standstill. Financial markets including the cryptocurrency market have spent the entire week trying to recover from the damage caused by COVID-19 last week.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retakes $0.1700, focus on $0.1930
XRP/USD jumped above $0.1700 and hit the intraday high at $0.1736, which is the best level since March 12. The coin has increased over 14% in recent 24 hours amid major bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency markets.
ETH/USD $145 hurdle unconquered, freefall under $120 imminent
Ethereum price confidently stepped above $140 resistance level on Thursday. The bullish action was in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $6,000. However, a weekly high was formed at $144.35, which left a gap that continues to explored by the bulls.
STEEM is down 22% and still overbought ahead of the fork
Steem community will activate a hardfork and move the whole ecosystem to HIVE blockchain in less than seven hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.