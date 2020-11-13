Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Tezos & Litecoin – Asian Wrap 13 Nov

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP whales begin to sell as stagnation prolongs
Ripple bulls have managed to rally the price from $0.235 to $0.26 between November 2 to November 6, crossing above the 50-day SMA in the process. However, since then, the price has found it challenging to rally up even further. Let’s see how the cross-border remittance token will be behaving in the near future.
Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ downside eyes $1.8 before a significant reversal
Tezos, like many other altcoins in the market, is having a difficult time catching with Bitcoin’s bullish cycle to a new yearly high at $16,500. Instead, XTZ struggles to defend short term support to focus on breaking the immediate resistance at $2.1.
Litecoin Price Forecast: Strong resistance to stem bullish rally?
Litecoin has been on a bullish rally, as it went up from $38 to $61.50 over the last three days. However, the top 10 cryptocurrency currently faces strong resistance upfront. Let’s see how far the price will go. As per the detector, there are two strong resistance walls at $62 and $63.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news
In October, PayPal, the giant payment provider, announced the support for cryptocurrencies enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The initial launch was set for early 2021; however, due to the initial demand, the company decided to start as soon as possible.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.