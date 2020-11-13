Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Tezos & Litecoin – Asian Wrap 13 Nov

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP whales begin to sell as stagnation prolongs

Ripple bulls have managed to rally the price from $0.235 to $0.26 between November 2 to November 6, crossing above the 50-day SMA in the process. However, since then, the price has found it challenging to rally up even further. Let’s see how the cross-border remittance token will be behaving in the near future.

Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ downside eyes $1.8 before a significant reversal

Tezos, like many other altcoins in the market, is having a difficult time catching with Bitcoin’s bullish cycle to a new yearly high at $16,500. Instead, XTZ struggles to defend short term support to focus on breaking the immediate resistance at $2.1.

Litecoin Price Forecast: Strong resistance to stem bullish rally?

Litecoin has been on a bullish rally, as it went up from $38 to $61.50 over the last three days. However, the top 10 cryptocurrency currently faces strong resistance upfront. Let’s see how far the price will go. As per the detector, there are two strong resistance walls at $62 and $63.35.