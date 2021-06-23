Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Shiba Inu & Zilliqa – American Wrap 23 June

Zilliqa price traded quite heavily after a 32% correction in the past few days. The sharding blockchain got caught in the risk-off sentiment that has soured the markets after the Fed revised rate hikes for 2023. ZIL 12-hour chart displays the RSI entering oversold territory. Zilliqa price has had a rough few days after the surprise announcement of the Fed. ZIL is looking for some support and that might come in sight.

Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing. A breakdown of $0.00000520 will invalidate the bullish outlook. Shiba Inu price appears to have not taken a big hit compared to BTC and other altcoins in terms of drawdown. SHIBA formed a bottom just below the swing low on June 12. Despite the presence of resistance levels, the dog-themed crypto looks to advance.

XRP price is surfing on the recovery wave. After the dip this morning, Ripple is on a steep recovery and looks to shoot for the stars today. The cross-border payment token's price action above S1 is all clear for a jump to $0.80. XRP price has already recovered 30% since the test of the low this morning, just above $0.50, and looks for further gains.

