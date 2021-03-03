Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 03 Mar

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross

XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses. $0.2900 will be the tough nut to crack for sellers during further downside.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH faces uphill battle but bulls can stay hopeful above $1,300

ETH/USD nurses the previous day’s losses, the heaviest in a week, while picking up bids to $1,490 amid initial Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin portrays a bounce inside a bearish chart pattern. Five-week-old horizontal area, channel support will be tough nuts for bears to crack.

Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it

CoinFlip, one of the largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs provider in the world has announced the support of Dogecoin across its 1,800 locations. Users can currently utilize the discount code 'DOGE' for 15% off on all transaction fees.