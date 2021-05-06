Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cardano & VeChain — Asian Wrap 06 May

Former US treasurer joins Ripple, laying the foundation for XRP price to double
XRP price opportunity began as an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, but it has evolved into a bullish cup-with-handle base on the intra-day charts. Ripple’s compelling transformation has it on the cusp of a sizable rally, putting the all-time high at speculator’s fingertips.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA sets the stage for a 50% advance
Cardano price has moved in a 50% trading range since the February high. ADA searching for a second wind as broader crypto market explodes higher. IOMAP data reveals tremendous support down to the middle of the trading range.
VeChain Price Analysis: VET consolidates before it launches an 80% rally
Vechain price is in preparation for an 80% gain from the current price as VET pursues the measured move target of a multi-year cup-with-handle base at $0.377. History repeats itself, and it is valuable to learn to use historical precedents in investing or trading. Cup-with-handle base measured move is 1,520%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK prepares for a spike in profit-taking
Chainlink price has enjoyed an impressive bull rally over the past week that has seen it rise to new all-time highs. Now, a particular technical index shows that investors may be inclined to realized profits.
Chiliz locks in new sport collaborations while CHZ price remains bounded
Chiliz price ranges and volume profile complement the bottoming pattern. Still, the extended right shoulder defeats the symmetry of the pattern, thereby lowering the probability of a successful breakout and reaching the measured move target.
Three reasons why the ‘other Ethereum’ has pumped 130% in the last week
Ethereum Classic (ETC) continues to maintain its parabolic price action advance that began in late March. Data from crypto market aggregator Coingecko shows ETC is up almost 50% in the last 24-hour trading period as of the time of writing.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar eyes 10% rally to set up another swing high
XLM price shows extreme resilience as it tagged the demand zone extending from $0.474 to $0.503. A quick bounce from this level could set the stage for a subsequent swing high near $0.588.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.