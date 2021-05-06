Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cardano & VeChain — Asian Wrap 06 May

Former US treasurer joins Ripple, laying the foundation for XRP price to double

XRP price opportunity began as an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, but it has evolved into a bullish cup-with-handle base on the intra-day charts. Ripple’s compelling transformation has it on the cusp of a sizable rally, putting the all-time high at speculator’s fingertips.





Cardano Price Forecast: ADA sets the stage for a 50% advance

Cardano price has moved in a 50% trading range since the February high. ADA searching for a second wind as broader crypto market explodes higher. IOMAP data reveals tremendous support down to the middle of the trading range.

VeChain Price Analysis: VET consolidates before it launches an 80% rally

Vechain price is in preparation for an 80% gain from the current price as VET pursues the measured move target of a multi-year cup-with-handle base at $0.377. History repeats itself, and it is valuable to learn to use historical precedents in investing or trading. Cup-with-handle base measured move is 1,520%.