Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & EOS – Asian Wrap 28 Jan

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful

XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. Even so, the ripple pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line. Bulls will have to cross 200-day SMA to retake controls.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bears flirt with 50-DMA, monthly support line

BTC/USD picks up bids around $30,400 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the crypto major consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest in a week, while staying above 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) and an upward sloping trend line from January 04.

EOS price hangs by a thread as the $4 billion ICO that failed

EOS ICO was certainly huge, raising $4.1 billion and getting featured on major publications like CNBC. Block.one funded EOS without a live product but still managed to have a lot of success. However, after its peak at $19 per token in May 2018, the digital asset simply collapsed and never managed to recover.