Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & EOS – Asian Wrap 28 Jan

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful
XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. Even so, the ripple pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line. Bulls will have to cross 200-day SMA to retake controls.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bears flirt with 50-DMA, monthly support line
BTC/USD picks up bids around $30,400 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the crypto major consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest in a week, while staying above 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) and an upward sloping trend line from January 04.
EOS price hangs by a thread as the $4 billion ICO that failed
EOS ICO was certainly huge, raising $4.1 billion and getting featured on major publications like CNBC. Block.one funded EOS without a live product but still managed to have a lot of success. However, after its peak at $19 per token in May 2018, the digital asset simply collapsed and never managed to recover.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful
XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. The pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line. Bulls will have to cross 200-D SMA to retake controls.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bears flirt with 50-DMA, monthly support line
BTC/USD picks up bids around $30,400 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the crypto major consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest in a week, while staying above 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) and an upward sloping trend line from January 04.
ETH on-chain metrics remain strongly bullish, upswing to $1,500 eyed
Ethereum has tumbled by roughly 18% from its recently achieved new all-time high at $1,481. The flagship token tested the support at $1,200 before rebounding strongly to the prevailing price level of around $1,270.
EOS price hangs by a thread as the $4 billion ICO that failed
EOS ICO was certainly huge, raising $4.1 billion and getting featured on major publications like CNBC. Block.one funded EOS without a live product but still managed to have a lot of success.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.