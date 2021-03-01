Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Cardano – Asian Wrap 01 Mar

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls prepare for a bumpy road, $0.47 be the key hurdle

XRP/USD eases from an intraday high of $0.4258 to currently around 0.4216 during early Monday. Even so, the altcoin keeps the bounce off short-term horizontal support while flashing 1.5% gains on a day. One-month-long ascending trend line adds to the support.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern

BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play. Bears can eye for early February tops during further weakness.

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA looks to correct toward $1.1 after renewing record highs

Cardano climbed to a new all-time high of $1.4850 on Saturday but lost its bullish momentum. At the moment, ADA is trading around $1.25, losing around 5% on a daily basis. On the daily chart, the ascending trend line coming from early February is currently forming support around $1.1 ahead of $1 (psychological level/20-day SMA).