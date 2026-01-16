TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pump.fun, Internet Computer & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 16 January

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP climbs on release of creator-focused callout feature

Pump.fun (PUMP) edges higher by almost 5% at press time on Friday, recovering from a 3% decline the previous day. The release of the new callout feature on the Solana-based launchpad platform for creators could boost trading activity. Still, the retail sentiment remains mixed as PUMP Open Interest and funding rates teeter. 

Internet Computer Price Forecast: ICP extends rally as bulls target levels above $5

Internet Computer (ICP) trades above $4.30 on Friday, up more than 40% so far this week. The bullish price action is further supported by strengthening on-chain and derivatives data. On the technical side, it suggests rally continuation with bulls targeting levels above $5.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP rally pauses near key levels

Bitcoin price rose more than 7%, reaching a nearly two-month high of $97,800 on Wednesday after finding support around the previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000 last week. However, BTC declined by 1.39% on Thursday. As of Friday, it is trading at around $95,400. If the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October’s all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253 holds as support, BTC could extend the surge toward the key psychological $100,000 level.

FXStreet Team

