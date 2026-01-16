Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP rally pauses near key levels

Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $95,400 on Friday after rallying 5% so far this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps, hovering around key levels after their upside moves. The price action of the top three cryptocurrencies suggests near-term consolidation before the continuation of their upside momentum.

Bitcoin could extend its rally if the $94,000 support holds

Bitcoin price rose more than 7%, reaching a nearly two-month high of $97,800 on Wednesday after finding support around the previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000 last week. However, BTC declined by 1.39% on Thursday. As of Friday, it is trading at around $95,400.

If the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October’s all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253 holds as support, BTC could extend the surge toward the key psychological $100,000 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 63, above the neutral level of 50, indicating the bulls still have control of the momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bullish crossover that remains intact, with rising green histogram bars above the neutral level, further supporting the positive outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if the $94,253 level fail to hold, BTC could extend the decline toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $92,207.

Ethereum faces resistance around the 200-day EMA

Ethereum price rose more than 7% on Tuesday and consolidated around the 200-day EMA at $3,338 over the next two days. As of writing on Friday, ETH is trading down, failing to close above this resistance level.

If ETH closes above the 200-day EMA at $3,338, it could extend the rally toward the December 10 high of $3,447. A close above this level could extend gains toward the next resistance at $3,592.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI and MACD indicators signal bullishness, further supporting a positive view.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH fails to close above the 200-day EMA and extends its correction, it could decline toward the 50-day EMA at $3,154.

XRP momentum indicates indecision among traders

XRP price found support around the 50-day EMA at $2.06 last week and hovered around this zone throughout Monday. On Tuesday, XRP rose by more than 5% but then declined over the next two days, erasing those gains. As of Friday, XRP is hovering around the 50-day EMA at $2.06.

If the 50-day EMA continues to hold as support, XRP could extend the surge toward the daily resistance level at $2.35.

The RSI on the daily chart is flattening around the neutral 50 level, indicating indecision among traders, while the MACD lines are converging, further supporting an indecisive outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP fails to find support around the 50-day EMA at $2.06, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $1.96.