Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Cardano & Swipe — Asian Wrap 28 Apr

Polkadot price potential unknown, but take-off is not imminent
With the fireworks of the bounce now over, it is time to scrutinize the legitimacy for a continuation of the rebound. The short answer is that the technicals are stacked against a leap higher from the current price. No topic has greater traction in the blockchain world than decentralized finance (DeFi).
Cardano price not ready for all-time high, as ADA at technical crossroads
Cardano price has recovered part of the 40% decline, but the combination of the symmetrical triangle’s lower trend line and the 2018 high may ambush the advance. A neutral outlook is an optimal approach with ADA until it springs into new highs.
Swipe Price Forecast: SXP endures, poised for a 50% rally
Swipe price has staged a significant comeback and appears ready to form the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders bottom pattern. The shoulder will unfold at the lower range of price congestion extending back to the February highs. If this pattern continues to be constructive, SXP will be well beyond the all-time high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price aims for new all-time high as the asset gains institutional traction
Mark Cuban will discuss Dogecoin on the Ellen Show on April 28. Interest in Dogecoin continues to explode, according to Bitpay CMO. DOGE has formed a significant bull flag on the daily chart.
Ripple takes first step toward reclaiming $1.98
XRP price surged nearly 40% in the last 24 hours, pushing it toward a critical level. A decisive close above the previous weekly open at $1.40 could signal the start of the next leg up to $1.74.
Litecoin eyes midway point of 32% bull rally
Litecoin price is showing signs of life after taking a massive blow during the recent market crashes. Regardless of the bullish outlook from multiple perspectives, if Litecoin price fails to stay above $218, it will invalidate the upward trajectory portrayed so far.
Ethereum primed for $3,000 after ephemeral consolidation
Ethereum price has been on a tear over the last week, as it undid the crash, and is on its way to new highs. ETH is now consolidating around the local top at $2,450, anticipating a 15% move to $3,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.