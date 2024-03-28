Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ondo, XRP & Bitcoin – European Wrap 28 March

Bitcoin was rocked on Wednesday, first pushing the price above $71.8K and then dropping to $68.5K. This plunge initially confirmed the short-term downtrend, only to be broken a few hours later with the re-take of previous local highs.

The crypto market capitalisation rose 1.4% in 24 hours to $2.66 trillion. Buyers stepped in the night before when Bitcoin touched $68.5K and pushed the price up to $70.7K at the start of active trading in Europe.

XRP price falls slightly to $0.61 on Thursday after its landmark programmatic sales ruling in July, which gave Ripple a partial victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), failed to reverberate in a similar legal battle between the regulator and crypto exchange Coinbase. A US court ruled on Wednesday that the SEC’s allegations that the exchange is operating as an unregistered broker are reasonable, rejecting Coinbase’s motion to dismiss the case.

Ondo Finance (ONDO) announced on Wednesday that it's shifting about $95 million worth of its OUSG's underlying assets to the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL). With more crypto players shifting their assets to BUIDL, the real-world assets token category is heating up and may likely post gains in the coming days.

