Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Matic, Stellar Lumens & Cardano — Asian Wrap 03 May

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon comes dangerously close to invalidating its bullish outlook
XRP price sketching a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the intra-day charts. All key moving averages remain in uptrends, supporting rebound continuity. Ripple investor endorses rumors of Ripple going public after SEC case resolution.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar sets up swing high but fails to turn bullish
XLM price surged nearly 13% from the previous swing low to set up a higher high at $0.547. The recently formed swing high failed to break above crucial resistance levels at $0.551 and $0.566, signaling weak buying pressure. A 10% pullback to the immediate support barrier at $0.4729 seems likely.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidates before establishing a clear trend
Cardano price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum that is resulting in sideways movement. As ADA price tries to establish a clear trend, a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier ranging from $1.19 to $1.25 seems likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
MATIC comes dangerously close to invalidating its bullish outlook
MATIC price has retraced nearly 21% since hitting an all-time high at $0.947 on April 30. This pullback could evolve into a steep correction if the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $0.734 gives in.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.