Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Matic, Stellar Lumens & Cardano — Asian Wrap 03 May

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon comes dangerously close to invalidating its bullish outlook

XRP price sketching a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the intra-day charts. All key moving averages remain in uptrends, supporting rebound continuity. Ripple investor endorses rumors of Ripple going public after SEC case resolution.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar sets up swing high but fails to turn bullish

XLM price surged nearly 13% from the previous swing low to set up a higher high at $0.547. The recently formed swing high failed to break above crucial resistance levels at $0.551 and $0.566, signaling weak buying pressure. A 10% pullback to the immediate support barrier at $0.4729 seems likely.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidates before establishing a clear trend

Cardano price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum that is resulting in sideways movement. As ADA price tries to establish a clear trend, a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier ranging from $1.19 to $1.25 seems likely.