Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Matic, Ripple & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 24 May

MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up

MATIC/USD has taken out Wednesday’s flash crash low, falling below the psychological $1 threshold amid relentless selling seen across the crypto board this Sunday. The MATIC price hit fresh weekly lows sub-$1, losing 16.50% on the day, as China’s crypto curbs continue to spook markets.

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $0.65 as the crypto rout resumes

XRP price is extending the brutal Wednesday crash on Sunday, in the red for the third straight day while refreshing monthly lows at $0.7718. A fresh selling wave has engulfed the crypto board once again, with Bitcoin shedding nearly 8% to near $34K levels. Ethereum threatened the $2000 threshold, down about 11% so far.





Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bears gather strength for another downswing

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) sellers appear to take a breather, although remain on the defensive so far this Sunday, especially in light of Wednesday’s massive crash. During the midweek market meltdown, DOGE price lost as much as 55% at one point before closing the day 30% lower around $0.33.