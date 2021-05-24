Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Matic, Ripple & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 24 May

MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up
MATIC/USD has taken out Wednesday’s flash crash low, falling below the psychological $1 threshold amid relentless selling seen across the crypto board this Sunday. The MATIC price hit fresh weekly lows sub-$1, losing 16.50% on the day, as China’s crypto curbs continue to spook markets.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $0.65 as the crypto rout resumes
XRP price is extending the brutal Wednesday crash on Sunday, in the red for the third straight day while refreshing monthly lows at $0.7718. A fresh selling wave has engulfed the crypto board once again, with Bitcoin shedding nearly 8% to near $34K levels. Ethereum threatened the $2000 threshold, down about 11% so far.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bears gather strength for another downswing
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) sellers appear to take a breather, although remain on the defensive so far this Sunday, especially in light of Wednesday’s massive crash. During the midweek market meltdown, DOGE price lost as much as 55% at one point before closing the day 30% lower around $0.33.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
XRP price targets $0.65 as the crypto rout resumes
XRP price is extending the brutal Wednesday crash on Sunday, in the red for the third straight day while refreshing monthly lows at $0.7718. A fresh selling wave has engulfed the crypto board once again, with Bitcoin shedding nearly 8% to near $34K levels. Ripple eyes 200-day SMA near $0.65 after a break below the 100-day SMA support.
Dogecoin: Bears gather strength for another downswing
Dogecoin price remains in the red for the third day in a row. A wall of resistances on the 4H chart keeps DOGE exposed to downside risks. DOGE bears target the next support at $0.26 amid bearish RSI. China’s crypto clampdown outweighs Elon Musk's optimistic tweet.
MATIC price tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up
MATIC/USD (Polygon) has taken out Wednesday’s flash crash low, falling below the psychological $1 threshold amid relentless selling seen across the crypto board this Sunday. Bears eye a decisive break below 23.6% Fibo level on the daily chart.
Ethereum Classic price remains stuck between two key averages, downside favored
Following Wednesday’s collapse to three-week lows of $40.71, Ethereum Classic’s recovery lacks follow-through, as the price remains in a phase of bearish consolidation for the fourth straight day this Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.