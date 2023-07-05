Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Maker, Aave & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 05 July

Maker price retaining $1,000 is crucial for $20 million worth of MKR for this reason
Maker price achieved significant gains this week after posting green candlesticks day after day. This revived hope in the hearts of investors that they could be seeing profits soon. However, the changing market conditions and peculiar investor behavior might keep some of these investors from seeing profits for a while.
Aave price rally of 30% faces threat from whales and mid-term holders
Aave price has been one of the best-performing crypto assets for days now. The altcoin has been marking consistent gains and has managed to recover a significant chunk of the losses witnessed over the past few weeks. But these gains seem to be in trouble as they could vanish if investors pull back, which is seemingly the case presently.
Bitcoin price could display a fresh increase as Jim Cramer warns against investing in BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been trading with a bullish bias, rising around 25% since mid-June. The king of crypto had been looking for a proper catalyst to fuel a continued uptrend, and American Television Personality and host of CNBC’s Mad Money, Jim Cramer, could be it.
