- Aave price has charted a near 60% rally since it began recovering on June 16, with 32% of that increase occurring in the past week.
- AAVE whale transactions, which hit a five-month high last week, have since dropped by 40%.
- The supply is also moving from mid-term holders to short-term holders, who have grown to 21.5% of the supply from 4% in the span of 11 days.
Aave price has been one of the best-performing crypto assets for days now. The altcoin has been marking consistent gains and has managed to recover a significant chunk of the losses witnessed over the past few weeks. But these gains seem to be in trouble as they could vanish if investors pull back, which is seemingly the case presently.
Aave price rally might take a break
Aave price has risen by more than 32% in the span of a week, which has added to the already ongoing rally that began on June 16. Since then, the cryptocurrency’s value has grown by over 56%, bringing its trading price to $78 from $50. In just two weeks, the altcoin has made its investors' significant profits as AAVE hit a five-month high today.
AAVE/USD 1-day chart
But Aave price now faces the possibility of a decline as investors seem to be taking a break and enjoying their profits. The first and the most important cohort to do this is the whales, whose transactions have seen a 40% drop in just seven days. These addresses were conducting transactions worth over $116 million until a few days ago, the highest since January this year.
AAVE whale transactions
However, at the time of writing, the total value generated by their transactions was a little over $72 million. This volume is also on the verge of declining as whales are likely going to sit tight until either corrections or further gains arrive.
The chances of the latter are lower than the former since retail investors are also acting relatively bearish at the moment. Profit-taking has possibly come into focus, which is why one of the most loyal cohorts has sold its supply. The mid-term holders (investors with AAVE bought between a month and a year) have observed a stark dropoff in their supply.
About 16% of the entire circulating AAVE supply has moved from their addresses to short-term holders. These wallets are known to hold the supply for less than a month, making AAVE more susceptible to selling. As they now own about 21.85% of all AAVE, their actions could significantly impact the price.
AAVE supply distribution
Thus traders looking to accumulate at current price levels should watch their activity, as sudden selling could lead to price falls and unprecedented losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
