Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Injective, Cryptos & Optimism – American Wrap 19 September

Injective price could rise 10% before shorts have a field day
Monetary Authority of Singapore releases details of high-profile actions against errant crypto firms
Balancer frontend under attack
Balancer, an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol has indicated that its frontend is under attack. On-chain detective ZachXBT says that a bad actor is stealing funds from the protocol and sending them to this address, associated with 'Angel Drainer'.
SEC to probe more exchanges and DeFi players after Coinbase and Binance
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been clamping down on the crypto industry, with Binance and Coinbase exchanges being in the front line of the attack.
Bitcoin profitable days shows that in the long run holding is usually a solid strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading with a bullish bias, pulling north after a recent slump in the market fueled by disappointment about the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying decisions on the series of Bitcoin Sport Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) applications issued by institutional players like BlackRock, among others.
Injective (INJ) price is trading with a bullish bias, outperforming many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC). The rally could continue but it all depends on how bulls play their hand. Meanwhile, experts advise that now could be the ideal time to invest in altcoins with the countdown to the Bitcoin halving continues.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.