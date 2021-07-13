Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Filecoin, Cardano & Ethereum Classic — Asian Wrap 13 July

Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL bulls at inflection point
Filecoin price seems to be at a critical point in its journey as it trades around a key support level. This barrier has prevented it from massive drawdowns during the May 19 and June 21 sell-offs. Despite a brief dip below it on June 22, FIL is holding above it, indicating buyers’ presence.
Filecoin price is currently hovering above $52.55, a support level that served as a launching pad during mid-March and prevented the altcoin from massive downswings during the recent slump.
Cardano price cannot handle the spotlight, back below $1.40 with risk building
Cardano price broke away from a bearish rising wedge pattern on June 8 with a -5.45% loss and a daily close below the 2018 high of $1.40. It was a quick reversal of fortune for ADA after finally recapturing $1.40 on July 3. As before, without a daily close above $1.40, the altcoin is vulnerable to test the 200-day SMA or the June 22 low.
From the June 22 low until July 7, Cardano price orchestrated a rebound that culminated in a bearish rising wedge pattern that successfully triggered on July 8, taking ADA below $1.40 after five consecutive days of holding the crucial level.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC penalized by red crypto market, needs to hold $47
Ethereum Classic price is fighting for support at the 2018 high as the broader cryptocurrency complex suffers renewed selling pressure. A daily close below $46.98 targets a continuation of the weakness down to the measured move target and potentially much further if the renewed selling gains momentum. However, if ETC holds the 2018 high good outcomes lie ahead for the digital token.
From June 30 until July 6, Ethereum Classic price quietly formed a minor symmetrical triangle pattern around the Anchored VWAP from March 29 at $55.35 but below the falling 50-day SMA.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon breaks, may unleash a stampede for the exits
MATIC price plotted a large symmetrical triangle pattern on the charts that is officially triggering today. With the break to the downside, Polygon is now vulnerable to a large decline that may test the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) if the broader cryptocurrency complex suffers a renewed surge in selling pressure.
Big crypto needs to prove itself as downside risk multiplies
Bitcoin price is now down -4.44% for the month as it clings to the support formalized by the 12-month simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price is down -7.75% for the month but barely holds the instructive 2020 ascending trend line. Meanwhile, XRP is down -10.24% this month while navigating a range framed by the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.