Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, NEO and Uniswap – European Wrap 21 September

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH on the cusp of a rally for $420
Ethereum traded within a whisker of $490 at the beginning of September. However, the trading in the last couple of weeks has mainly been lethargic, chiefly regarding recovery. Ether refreshed lows of $310 on September 5 before embarking on a recovery mission. On the upside, gains have hit highs above $390 on several occasions, but the resistance at $400 has not wavered, not even slightly. Support at $360 has also been confirmed in multiple instances. In the meantime, Ethereum is trading at $374 amid the pivotal price action at $380. Read more ...
NEO Price Forecast: NEO gets ready for turbulence ahead of mainnet update
NEO is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.77 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.2 billion, mostly in line with the current values. NEO/USD topped at $25.89 and retreated to the recent low of $22.76 on Sunday, September 20. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $24.89. Despite the recovery, it is still down over 4% on a day-to-day basis. Read more ...
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI ready for a bullish assault, once $5.7 is cleared
UNI, the native token of a popular DeFi project Uniswap, rebounded from the support of $4.7 to trade above $5.5 during early Asian hours. By the time of writing, the token retreated to $4.9; however, the short-term technical picture implies that the downside correction from the historical high may be coming to an end. Let's have a closer look at the technical indicators and on-chain metrics to see if the coin is ready to resume its upside quest. Read more ...
Bitcoin gets back in the game
This weekend saw one attempt by Bitcoin to break the $11000 barrier by taking advantage of the gap that Ethereum left with its sudden attempt to reach the $400 price level.
Neo Market Update: NEO charts yearly highs, as it readies for DeFi
The new Neo update increases the overall block size limit and improves overall network health. The 4-hour NEO chart has formed the head and shoulders pattern. The Neo Global Development (NGD) has ...
VeChain Price Analysis: VET looking to re-test $0.017 in the short-term
VET is currently trading at $0.0147 after a notable bounce from its low in September at $0.01. VET price is facing some resistance in the form of the 12-EMA at $0.0148. VeChain had a steep correction after its peak on August 7, and it’s ...
Palm Beach Confidential releases new report highlighting Maker, Enjin Coin, and Numeraire
The newest confidential release from Palm Beach includes several coins like Maker, Enjin, and Numeraire. The company has been giving picks to investors for years now.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.