Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, NEO and Uniswap – European Wrap 21 September

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH on the cusp of a rally for $420

Ethereum traded within a whisker of $490 at the beginning of September. However, the trading in the last couple of weeks has mainly been lethargic, chiefly regarding recovery. Ether refreshed lows of $310 on September 5 before embarking on a recovery mission. On the upside, gains have hit highs above $390 on several occasions, but the resistance at $400 has not wavered, not even slightly. Support at $360 has also been confirmed in multiple instances. In the meantime, Ethereum is trading at $374 amid the pivotal price action at $380.

NEO Price Forecast: NEO gets ready for turbulence ahead of mainnet update

NEO is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.77 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.2 billion, mostly in line with the current values. NEO/USD topped at $25.89 and retreated to the recent low of $22.76 on Sunday, September 20. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $24.89. Despite the recovery, it is still down over 4% on a day-to-day basis.

Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI ready for a bullish assault, once $5.7 is cleared

UNI, the native token of a popular DeFi project Uniswap, rebounded from the support of $4.7 to trade above $5.5 during early Asian hours. By the time of writing, the token retreated to $4.9; however, the short-term technical picture implies that the downside correction from the historical high may be coming to an end. Let's have a closer look at the technical indicators and on-chain metrics to see if the coin is ready to resume its upside quest.