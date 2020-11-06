Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Aave & Yearn.finance – Asian Wrap 06 Nov

Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales go into buying frenzy in preparation for ETH 2.0

After dropping sharply from $475 to $320.25 between September 2 and September 23, Ethereum has been climbing steadily upward in an ascending triangle formation. Several technicals show that the buyers will remain in control and help the smart contract platform reach the $475-level as determined by the ascending triangle.

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE technicals turn bullish, but buyers face one major obstacle

Aave fell from $41.65 to $27.75 between October 23 to November 4. Since then, the bulls have pushed the price up to $31. The price is flashing several buy signals that could see the price go up to $50. The recent bullish impulse that AAVE went through saw the SAR points turn bullish on the 4hr chart.

Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI ready for a 50% comeback

Yearn.finance appears to have found the bottom that analysts have been anticipating in the recent past. The hunt for a market bottom comes after the decentralized finance (DeFi) darling token lost over 80% of its value from the all-time high at $44,000.