Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Uniswap & Bitcoin – European Wrap 31 October

Chainlink (LINK) trades slightly down around $12 on Thursday after rallying over 5% on Wednesday following the announcement of its Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) upgrade, which is aimed to enhance interoperability across thousands of blockchains and addresses to meet the demand of capital markets and Web3.

Tron (TRX) announced on Thursday that Chainlink Data Feeds will become the official Oracle solution for its ecosystem. Chainlink announced on Wednesday the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), a major upgrade to its platform, during the SmartCon event. This upgrade allows developers to build quicker connections to their apps across all chains connected to the Chainlink platform.

Uniswap Price Forecast: Technical outlook suggests a bullish breakout ahead

Uniswap (UNI) is trading slightly below $8 on Thursday after rejecting a key resistance level on Wednesday. A successful close above this threshold could indicate a rally for the decentralized exchange, bolstered by technical indicators showing a bullish crossover pointing to potential upward momentum.

Uniswap has struggled to break through the daily resistance level around $8.26, which roughly coincides with the 50% price retracement at $8.37. It was again rejected on Wednesday. At the time of writing on Thursday, it trades slightly down around $8.01.

MicroStrategy released its third quarter (Q3) financial report on Wednesday. The report revealed its 17.8% BTC yield year-to-date and discussed the company's plan to raise $42 billion to acquire more of the top cryptocurrency.

Business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy, announced its financial report for Q3, which ended on September 30. The report indicated the company increased its Bitcoin holding by 11% in September, pushing its BTC yield year-to-date to 17.8%.