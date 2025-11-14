TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Solana & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 14 November

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA drops below $0.60 as negative funding rates signal deeper downside ahead

Cardano (ADA) price continues to trade in red around $0.52 at the time of writing on Friday after dropping more than 10% so far this week. The bearish outlook is further strengthened as ADA funding rates turn negative alongside a decline in Total Value Locked (TVL). On the technical side, it supports further correction, with bears aiming for levels below $0.50.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL tumbles to five-month low as ETF inflows and sentiment weaken

Solana (SOL) marks the third consecutive week of losses, dropping over 13% so far this week. The two-week-old Solana spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the US have recorded the lowest net inflows ever, suggesting softer institutional demand. Furthermore, the derivatives market sentiment suffers with the broader market correction, resulting in reduced risk exposure to Solana. The technical outlook for Solana remains grim as Solana bears aim for the $125 low from June.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP flash deeper downside risks as market selloff intensifies

Bitcoin price faced rejection at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $106,453 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6) on Monday and declined nearly 6% by Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading down around $99,300. If BTC continues its correction and closes below the daily support at $97,460, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level at $95,000.

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network's next growth phase.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. Both institutional and retail demand remain muted, making it difficult for BTC to sustain recovery. 

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.

Hedera's bearish reversal from a resistance trendline gains momentum, marking its fourth consecutive day of losses. Hedera futures fall as the funding rate turns negative, indicating a bearish shift in traders' sentiment.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.