Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Solana & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 14 November

Cardano (ADA) price continues to trade in red around $0.52 at the time of writing on Friday after dropping more than 10% so far this week. The bearish outlook is further strengthened as ADA funding rates turn negative alongside a decline in Total Value Locked (TVL). On the technical side, it supports further correction, with bears aiming for levels below $0.50.

Solana (SOL) marks the third consecutive week of losses, dropping over 13% so far this week. The two-week-old Solana spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the US have recorded the lowest net inflows ever, suggesting softer institutional demand. Furthermore, the derivatives market sentiment suffers with the broader market correction, resulting in reduced risk exposure to Solana. The technical outlook for Solana remains grim as Solana bears aim for the $125 low from June.

Bitcoin price faced rejection at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $106,453 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6) on Monday and declined nearly 6% by Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading down around $99,300. If BTC continues its correction and closes below the daily support at $97,460, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level at $95,000.