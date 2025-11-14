TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL tumbles to five-month low as ETF inflows and sentiment weaken

  • Solana trades below $150 after a 5% drop on Thursday, marking its lowest daily close in the last five months.
  • Institutional demand wanes as US spot Solana ETFs record the lowest daily inflow ever.
  • Retail demand wavers as Open Interest and funding rates signal a bearish shift in sentiment.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL tumbles to five-month low as ETF inflows and sentiment weaken
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Solana (SOL) marks the third consecutive week of losses, dropping over 13% so far this week. The two-week-old Solana spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the US have recorded the lowest net inflows ever, suggesting softer institutional demand. Furthermore, the derivatives market sentiment suffers with the broader market correction, resulting in reduced risk exposure to Solana. 

The technical outlook for Solana remains grim as Solana bears aim for the $125 low from June. 

Demand wavers for Solana as market volatility spikes

Solana loses ground and investors’ confidence as the broader cryptocurrency market suffers from Bitcoin’s (BTC) slip below $100,000. Sosovalue data shows that the US Solana spot ETFs logged $1.49 million net inflow on Thursday, mainly driven by the Bitwise Solana staking ETF. This marks the lowest inflow since the inception of Solana ETFs, reflecting reduced demand from institutional investors and limiting risk exposure as market conditions fluctuate. 

Solana ETFs data. Source: Sosovalue.
Solana ETFs data. Source: Sosovalue.

A similar trend is visible in the derivatives market as sentiment shifts bearish, with traders reducing capital allocated to Solana futures. CoinGlass data shows that the SOL futures Open Interest (OI) – notional value of outstanding SOL futures contracts – is down 3.34% in the last 24 hours to $7.35 billion. This indicates that traders are either closing long positions or reducing leverage

Corroborating the bearish shift, the OI-weighted funding rate has shifted to a negative level of -0.0076% from near-neutral levels earlier in the day, indicating that traders are willing to hold short positions and anticipate an extended correction. 

SOL derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.
SOL derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.

If Solana derivatives continue to bleed capital or ETFs record their first net daily outflow, the recovery would be a tough battle for bulls. 

Technical outlook: Will Solana extend the decline to $100?

Solana edges lower for the fourth consecutive day this week, breaking below the $150 psychological level. At the time of writing, SOL is down nearly 2% so far on Friday, aiming for the $126 low from June 22. If SOL breaks below $126, it could test the $100 psychological support, followed by the $95 low from April 7. 

The short-term dominance of bearish candles fuels the declining trend in the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which converges with the 200-day EMA, risking a Death Cross pattern. If the pattern materializes, it could flash a sell signal, cementing that the short-term bearish trend has outpaced the longer-term trend. 

Meanwhile, the trend momentum shifts bearish on the daily timeframe as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) fails to cross above the signal line, extending the downward trend.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dips to 31 on the same chart, oscillating towards the oversold zone, which reflects a fresh surge in selling pressure. However, as RSI hovers on the oversold boundary while SOL price makes a fresh low, this generates a bullish RSI divergence pattern signaling a potential bounce back. 

SOL/USDT daily price chart.
SOL/USDT daily price chart.

If SOL resurfaces above the $155 demand-turned-supply zone, it could approach the $175 resistance. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. Both institutional and retail demand remain muted, making it difficult for BTC to sustain recovery. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.

Hedera bears test a crucial support, aiming for a 20% drop

Hedera bears test a crucial support, aiming for a 20% drop

Hedera’s bearish reversal from a resistance trendline gains momentum, marking its fourth consecutive day of losses. Hedera futures fall as the funding rate turns negative, indicating a bearish shift in traders' sentiment.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.