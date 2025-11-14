Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP flash deeper downside risks as market selloff intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trade in red on Friday after correcting more than 5%, 10% and 2%, respectively, so far this week. BTC has slipped below the $100,000 key level, while ETH and XRP have faced rejection at their resistance levels, signaling that bears remain firmly in control and that a deeper correction may be underway.

Bitcoin slips below $100,000 as bears tighten grip, signaling deeper correction

Bitcoin price faced rejection at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $106,453 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6) on Monday and declined nearly 6% by Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading down around $99,300.

If BTC continues its correction and closes below the daily support at $97,460, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level at $95,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35, below its neutral level of 50, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence also showed a bearish crossover, signaling a sell and further supporting the bearish view.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement at $106,453.

Ethereum corrects after facing rejection from the key resistance level

Ethereum price faced rejection at the previous broken trendline around $3,592 on Monday and declined by nearly 10% over the next three days. At the time of writing on Friday, ETH hovers at around $3,200.

If ETH continues its pullback and closes below the $3,170 support level, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $3,017.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI and MACD indicate bearish momentum gaining traction, signaling a deeper correction ahead.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,592.

XRP could correct further as it closes below daily support at $2.35

XRP price surged 6.75% on Monday, retesting the 50-day EMA at $2.53. However, it surrendered most of those gains on Tuesday after failing to break through that same resistance level. XRP again faced rejection from the 50-day EMA at $2.53 on Thursday and declined 2.74%, closing below the daily support at $2.35. At the time of writing on Friday, XRP trades down at around $2.30.

If XRP continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the next daily support at $1.96.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP’s RSI signals bearish momentum, while the MACD indicates indecision among traders.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 50-day EMA at $2.53.