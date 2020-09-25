Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Zcash & Theta – Asian Wrap 25 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC faces strong resistance at $10,800

In the 12-hour chart, BTC/USD has dropped from $10,744 to $10,695 following two straight bullish sessions wherein the price bounced up from the $10,223.42 support line and breaking above the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. Currently, the price has met resistance at the SMA 20 and dropped down.

Zcash Price Analysis: Bulls take over after ZEC flashes buy signal in the daily chart

Zcash has a little over 53 days left before it goes through the next halving event. Similar to Bitcoin, Zcash also goes through a halving event every four years. The current block reward happens to be 6.25 ZEC, which will drop to 3.125 ZEC following the halving.

Theta price analysis: THETA reaches all-time high levels and may face bearish correction

The daily chart has charted a cup and handle pattern, from which the buyers enjoyed a bullish breakout. However, the RSI is trending on the verge of the overbought zone as the price looks to open the doors for short-term bearish correction. To see how much the correction will be, let’s check the IOMAP.