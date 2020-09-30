Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC could be poised for another $10,000 retest
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP sits at a critical point to determine its future
The month of September hasn't been the greatest for the cross-border currency. XRP lost roughly $3 billion in market capitalization over the past month. The digital asset currently stands at a crucial point that will determine its short-term future.
OMG Network Price Analysis: OMG is ready for another leg up after 70% gains
OMG is currently trading at $3.8 and has been outperforming the market for the past three days. Santiment, a behavior analytics platform, has released a report on whether the digital asset will continue soaring or not.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
KuCoin hack turns Uniswap into crypto laundromat
KuCoin hack teaches us a couple of costly lessons about the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. Some of them may become a revelation for investors.
OMG is ready for another leg up after 70% gains
OMG is currently trading at $3.8 and has been outperforming the market for the past three days. Santiment, a behavior analytics platform, has released a report on whether the digital asset will continue soaring or not.
BTC could be poised for another $10,000 retest
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
Ethereum Classic may be a lost case as community opens up about the blockchain's flaws
The Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, was a form of investor-directed venture capital fund that allowed users to raise capital and invest in startups.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.