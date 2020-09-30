Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.

The month of September hasn't been the greatest for the cross-border currency. XRP lost roughly $3 billion in market capitalization over the past month. The digital asset currently stands at a crucial point that will determine its short-term future.

OMG is currently trading at $3.8 and has been outperforming the market for the past three days. Santiment, a behavior analytics platform, has released a report on whether the digital asset will continue soaring or not.