- XRP is currently trading at $0.241 and stands at a crucial make or break point.
- The digital asset has been trading sideways for the past four days.
The month of September hasn't been the greatest for the cross-border currency. XRP lost roughly $3 billion in market capitalization over the past month. The digital asset currently stands at a crucial point that will determine its short-term future.
The bearish outlook for XRP
Several indicators and patterns are suggesting that XRP's price could be looking at further downside action in the short-term.
XRP/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, XRP formed a descending parallel channel and seemed to have been rejected from the channel's upper boundary. On September 2, the last rejection made the digital asset drop by more than 20% within two days.
XRP Holders Distribution Chart
The confirmation of the newest rejection is further confirmed by the holders distribution chart provided by Santiment. Looking at this chart, we can observe a notable drop in the number of whales with at least 10,000,000 XRP coins from 313 on September 26 to 309 now. A decrease in the number of whales suggests weakness and potentially selling pressure if exchange inflow is high.
XRP Exchange Inflow
Unfortunately, looking at the exchange inflow metric, we can see a significant spike in the last 24 hours. Both metrics together seem to suggest that perhaps some whales are getting ready to sell their holdings, increasing the selling pressure.
A rejection from the upper boundary of the descending parallel channel on the daily chart would most likely take XRP down to the 200-SMA at $0.216.
The bullish outlook for XRP
Using the same daily chart, although it seems XRP price is getting rejected from the upper trendline, it has also climbed above the 50-SMA. In fact, this SMA is now acting as a support level.
XRP/USD daily chart
If XRP bulls can push the price above the upper trendline with a clear breakout, the digital asset can easily reach the 100-SMA at $0.26 but could have a maximum target price of up to $0.30.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Furthermore, on the 4-hour chart, the MACD seems to be ready for a bullish cross within the next few hours. The last bull cross on September 24 preceded a notable 10% price surge. XRP has defended the 100-SMA support level, and it's trying to stay above the 50-MA and also convert it into support.
If XRP can clearly turn the 50-MA into support, the odds of a breakout above the daily descending parallel channel will be greater.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
KuCoin hack turns Uniswap into crypto laundromat
KuCoin hack teaches us a couple of costly lessons about the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. Some of them may become a revelation for investors.
OMG is ready for another leg up after 70% gains
OMG is currently trading at $3.8 and has been outperforming the market for the past three days. Santiment, a behavior analytics platform, has released a report on whether the digital asset will continue soaring or not.
BTC could be poised for another $10,000 retest
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
Ethereum Classic may be a lost case as community opens up about the blockchain's flaws
The Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, was a form of investor-directed venture capital fund that allowed users to raise capital and invest in startups.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.