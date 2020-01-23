Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum Classic - Asian Wrap 23 Jan

Strong resistance stack prevent BTC/USD from breaking past $8,600

BTC/USD fell from $8,665 to $8,584 so far this Thursday. The bears are in control of the market for the second straight day, as they were able to drop the price of the asset from $8,725 to $8,665 this Wednesday.

XRP/USD bows to the rejection at $0.24

After opening the session on Thursday at $0.2368, Rippled only managed to hit an intraday high at $0.2369. However, the high selling activity, emanating from the recent rejection at $0.24, forced XRP to dive to a low of $0.2302.

ETC/USD bulls run out of steam at the $9.35 level

Following four consecutive bullish days, the buyers ran out of steam at the $9.35 level. ETC/USD fell from $9.34 to $8.84. The bulls will need to protect the support at the upward trending line. The SMA 50 is looking to cross over the SMA 200 curve, which is a bullish sign.