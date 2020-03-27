Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 27

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD crosses $6,800 as path to $7,000 gets clear

BTC/USD bulls retained control of the market for the second straight day as the price crossed the $6,800-level. So far this Friday, the price went up from $6,759.11 to $6,822. This followed a bullish Thursday wherein the price rose from $6,693 to $6,757.45.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD settles above SMA 20 as price looks to break past $0.18 barrier

XRP/USD remained in control this Friday as the price went up from $0.1766 to $0.1775. This followed a heavily bullish Thursday where the price spiked from $0.162 to $0.176, going above the SMA 20 curve in the process. To go past the $0.18 psychological level, XRP/USD will need to break above the upward channel formation.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD $142 is no man’s land

Ethereum price hovers under $140 after $142 resistance level became impenetrable for the second time in the same week. Jabs thrown by the bulls on Thursday gained momentum but failed to sustain gains above $140. An attempt to break free from the selling pressure at $140 failed incredibly resulting in losses that touched $138.45 on Friday during the Asian session.