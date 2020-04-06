Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 6

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD range-bound between $6,700 and $7,000

Bitcoin price remained relatively stable throughout the weekend session. There was limited action to the north with the barrier at $7,000 impenetrable. On the downside, buyers were able to sustain the price above $6,700. In other words, Bitcoin is range-bound between $6,700 support and $7,000 resistance.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bearish pennant pattern targets $0.16

The cryptocurrency market has kicked off the week with the majority of the digital assets in the green. Ripple price is trading 0.6% higher on the day after opening the session at $0.1795 and advancing upwards to $0.1805. Bitcoin and Ethereum have added 0.71% and 0.48% to their values respectively.

Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos remain on track to post weekly gains

Ethereum (ETH/USD) failed to hold above $150 earlier in the week but is still up 15.4% on a weekly basis at $143.50. $150 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of mid-March fall) aligns as the first critical resistance followed by $153.50 (Mar. 20 high) and $173 (200-day SMA).