Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 21

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD is sandwiched between the SMA 50 on the downside and SMA 20 on the upside
BTC/USD bounced up from the support provided by the SMA 50 to go from $6,838.84 to $6,897.66 and is consolidating in a triangle formation. The bulls will need to gather enough momentum to break past the resistance at the SMA 20, before testing the downward trending line.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls stage a comeback following two straight bearish days
XRP/USD found support at the upward trending line and bounced up from $0.1817 to $0.1832. In the process, it broke past resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The bulls will want to next aim for the SMA 50 and then the downward trending line. The MACD indicates a reversal of bullish momentum.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC bulls take over, breaks past SMA 200
ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $173.43 in the early hours of Tuesday. The price broke past the resistance offered by the SMA 200. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern. The price is presently charting in an upward channel formation.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bullrun on course despite price drops
Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.
XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25
Ripple is in the middle of a consolidation phase after a recent attempt to break the resistance at $0.20 failed to materialize. Instead, the bears overpowered the buyers forcing a reversal under $0.19.
ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum price has been bullish against Bitcoin since the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Last week, the digital asset broke out incredibly, stepping above the 50-day SMA.
BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.