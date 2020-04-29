Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 29 April

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bears retain control after rejection at the $7,800 level

BTC/USD bears retained control as the price went up from $7,758.34 to $7,746.30. This followed a bearish Tuesday wherein the bulls lost steam near the $7,800-level as the price dropped from $7,791.73 to $7,758.34. The price has found consistent resistance 20-day Bollinger Band upper curve.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD currently overpriced and faces bearish correction

XRP/USD bulls retained control as the price went up from $0.2145 to $0.2147 in the early hours of Wednesday. This followed a heavily bullish Tuesday, wherein the price spiked from $0.1978 to $0.2145, going above the 20-day Bollinger band in the process.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD unrelenting bulls set eyes on $300

Ethereum price has in the past 48 hours sustained gains above $190. On the upside, recovery has been limited at $200. Meanwhile, Ether is dancing at $197 and dealing with increasing selling pressure. The rest of the cryptocurrency market is also fighting tooth and nail to keep bears at bay while holding onto the gains accrued in the last week.