Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 23 Nov

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC stops within a whisker of $19,000, bearish signals piling up

Bitcoin bulls had another shot of dopamine as the pioneer digital currency resumed the growth after a short consolidation phase above $18,000. BTC/USD hit $18,980 during early Asian hours on Saturday and retreated to $18,650 by the time of writing.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP jumps above $0.43 with no resistance ahead – Confluence Detector

Ripple's XRP is the best-performing digital asset out of the top-10 on Saturday. The coin has gained over 30% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.40 at the time of writing. The price hit $0.436, the highest level since July 2019, and the upside momentum is gaining traction.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Growth ETH 2.0 sends the price to the moon adoption

Ethereum hits the highest level since July 2018 amid growing ETH 2.0 adoption. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $61 billion and an average daily trading volume of $22 billion has gained over 6% in the last 24 hours and 18% on a week-to-week basis.