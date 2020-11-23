Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 23 Nov

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC stops within a whisker of $19,000, bearish signals piling up
Bitcoin bulls had another shot of dopamine as the pioneer digital currency resumed the growth after a short consolidation phase above $18,000. BTC/USD hit $18,980 during early Asian hours on Saturday and retreated to $18,650 by the time of writing.
Ripple's XRP is the best-performing digital asset out of the top-10 on Saturday. The coin has gained over 30% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.40 at the time of writing. The price hit $0.436, the highest level since July 2019, and the upside momentum is gaining traction.
Ethereum hits the highest level since July 2018 amid growing ETH 2.0 adoption. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $61 billion and an average daily trading volume of $22 billion has gained over 6% in the last 24 hours and 18% on a week-to-week basis.
Ethereum is currently trading at $601 after finally breaking the psychological barrier at $600 for the first time in two years. At the time of writing, around 305,920 ETH has been staked in the Eth2 deposit contract, representing 58% of what's needed for the contract to launch.
Linkswap, a platform for automated market-making, has not been even launched, but its proprietary token YF Link (YFL) jumped by over 30% in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, YFL is changing hands at $1,030.
OKEx, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is ready to unlock a cryptocurrency withdrawal functionality on November 27. The trading platform users had to wait over a month until the company settled its legal issues and the Chinese police released one of its co-founders and a private key holder.
Cryptocurrencies across the board had a memorable weekend session, with most of them rallying to new yearly highs. Ethereum, for instance, hit highs of $585 for the first time since 2018. On the other hand, Ripple brushed shoulders with $0.5.
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.