Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 19 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears take control after losing out of momentum near the $9,811.50 resistance level

BTC/USD dropped from $9,725,85 to $9,653.45 as the bears took charge after three straight bullish days. The SMA 50 is looking to cross above the SMA 200 and form the highly bullish golden cross pattern. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD dancing between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA, $0.21 level is unbreakable

Ripple price is dealing with increased selling pressure just like other major cryptocurrencies in the market. The third-largest digital asset is trading 1.55% lower on the day. After opening the session at $0.2053 the price adjusted lower to $0.2008 (intraday low). At the moment XRP is doddering at $0.2020.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD descending channel resistance breakout loses steam short of $220

Ethereum price recently broke out of a descending channel resistance in a bid to push further the recovery started after the nosedive to $175 support in May. The bullish momentum was particularly forceful especially when it came to penetrating the seller congestion at the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range.