Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 18 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on verge of breaking $10,000 resistance
Bitcoin price is commencing the new week’s trading in a bullish style as it heads towards the coveted $10,000 zone. The weekend session was characterized by heightened selling activities but support above $9,500 averted further losses towards $9,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $9,902 following a 2.35% growth from the opening value of $9,672.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bounces off $0.20 support, will the bulls conquer descending trendline resistance?
Ripple price is in the green like other major cryptocurrencies. The Asian session has been characterized by increased buying activity. XRP has advanced slightly north from the support at $0.20. At the moment, Ripple is trading at $0.2063 and dealing with the descending trendline hurdle.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD confronts heavy selling pressure at $215 and $220
The cryptocurrency market is in the green as the Asian session draws closer to the European session. Ethereum is among the biggest single-digit gainers having advanced 3.54% on the day. The second-largest cryptocurrency opened the session on Monday at $207 but now it’s exchanging hands at $214.
Bitcoin break above $10,000 imminent even as Ethereum longs surge
Bitcoin bulls are still focused on breaking the resistance at $10,000. The weekend session was characterized by increased selling pressure.
Litecoin Price Analysis: A bull pennant on hourly chart suggests further upside
Litecoin (LTC/USD), is trending higher but within range inside a pennant formation, with the pole seen from 43.40 to 44.30. A bullish breakout would imply a continuation of the recent upbeat momentum, with 45.30, the pattern target on the buyers’ radar.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.